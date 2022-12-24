Nepal Launches Daughter's Education Insurance Awareness Program

Under the 'Chief Minister Beti Padhau Beti Bachau Movement', a 'Daughter’s Education Insurance Awareness Program' has been organized in Dalit and marginalized communities of Mahottari and Dhanusha districts on Thursday. The Ministry of Social Development, in partnership with the European Union and UNICEF, has organized awareness programs in all eight districts of Madhesh Province as the 'First Phase' of this awareness programme.

Speaking at the event, Chudamani Phuyal, Director of the Education Development Directorate, Madhesh Province, said that the government has introduced this program because girls in most communities have limited access to education compared to boys. In addition to it, girls marrying at an early age due to some sort of family pressure are facing various physical and mental issues.

"This campaign will increase girls' access to education and help them become financially independent," said Director Phuyal. He believes that this campaign will also play a vital role in ending child marriage.

Furthermore, participants in the program were informed about the scheme of the entire program, the process, and criteria for the registration. In case of any issue with filling out the form, participants were informed to receive support from their respective ward offices.

As a continuation of the Chief Minister Beti Padhau Beti Bachau Program, the Ministry of Social Development of Madhesh Province came up with the Chief Minister Beti Padhau, Beti Bachau Abhiyan Program Operation Procedure, 2078, as directed by the procedure, 'Daughter Education Insurance/Fixed Term Savings Program' was implemented targeting those girls who were born after January 15, 2022.

As soon as insurance is taken under this program, Rs 37,557 will be deposited in the insured girl's account. And after attaining the age of 20 years, the insured girl will get a total amount of Rs.3 lakhs.

But certain criteria were outlined and required to be fulfilled to receive the amount; an Insured girl should have passed SEE and remained unmarried at least until the age of 20. If the insured girl dies prematurely, the insured's family will receive the amount that has been accumulated in the year of death after completing all the legal procedures.

Chija Bhandari, Social Policy Officer of UNICEF Nepal, said that there is a possibility of incorporating cross-sectoral areas such as nutrition, health, education, and WASH through the 'Daughter Education Insurance/Muddati Savings Program' and this will help in the holistic development of the girl child. She also mentioned that UNICEF is working with the provincial government on program design.