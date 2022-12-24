Weather Forecast: Chances Of Snowfall At One Or To Places Of Western Region

There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and partly cloudy in rest of the country . Light rain is possible at one or two places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high mountainous region of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .