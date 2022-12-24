Weather Forecast: Chances Of Snowfall At One Or To Places Of Western Region

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Snowfall At One Or To Places Of Western Region

Dec. 24, 2022, 7:44 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and partly cloudy in rest of the country . Light rain is possible at one or two places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high mountainous region of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UNICEF And The Government Of Finland Continue Their Partnership To Support The Education sector Of Nepal
Dec 23, 2022
NIBL Decides To Distribute 11 Percent Of Total Dividend
Dec 23, 2022
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At A Few Places Of Higher Mountainous Region
Dec 23, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 01 New Cases And 04 Recoveries
Dec 22, 2022
PROYEL: Fighting Against GBV
Dec 22, 2022

More on Weather

More Than 6,800 Civilians Killed In Ukraine War: UN By Agencies 4 hours, 47 minutes ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At A Few Places Of Higher Mountainous Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Lumbini, Madhesh, Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Mountain Regions Of 1, Bagmati And Gandakai Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Digital Transparency Can Bring Transparency: Governor Adhikary By Agencies Dec 24, 2022
Charles Sobhraj Deported, Banned To Visit Nepal For Ten Years By Agencies Dec 24, 2022
UNICEF And The Government Of Finland Continue Their Partnership To Support The Education sector Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 23, 2022
NIBL Decides To Distribute 11 Percent Of Total Dividend By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 23, 2022
Federal Parliament Secretariat Organizes Reception For New MPs By Agencies Dec 23, 2022
Ministry Of Health Alerted Health Units To Vigilant As COVID-19 Cases Rises Globally By Agencies Dec 23, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75