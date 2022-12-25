Prachanda Becomes Prime Minister For Third Time

Prachanda Becomes Prime Minister For Third Time

Dec. 25, 2022, 8:47 p.m.

CPN (Maoist Centre) leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' today became Prime Minister for the third time.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Sunday evening appointed Prachanda as the prime minister as per Article 76 (2) of the constitution.

President Bhandari appointed him as the Prime Minister after the Prachanda submitted the signatures of MPs including CPN (UML), Maoist Center and Rashtriya Prajatantra Party to President Bhandari, the President's Office informed.

Prachanda PM.jpg

