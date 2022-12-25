Weather Forecast: Generally To Mainly Fair In Province 1, Madhsh, Bagmati And Lumbini

There are Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of the country

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country, Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of the country tonight.