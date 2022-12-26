President Administers Oath Of Office To Newly appointed PM Prachanda And 8-Member Cabinet

President Administers Oath Of Office To Newly appointed PM Prachanda And 8-Member Cabinet

Dec. 26, 2022, 6:37 p.m.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister as well as eight councils of ministers today. The oath of office and secrecy was taken in a special ceremony held at the President's Office Sheetal Niwas.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of Office and Secrecy to Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' as prime minister as per Article 76(2) of the constitution.

After PM Prachanda, three Deputy Prime ministers and four ministers without portfolios took the oath of office and secrecy.

Bishnu Poudel took an oath of office and secrecy as Deputy of Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Narayan Kaji Shrestha as Deputy of Prime Minister and Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, and Rabi Lamichhane has taken the oath of office as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs.

Likewise, Damodar Bhandari, Jwala Kumari Sah, Rajendra Rai, and Abdul Khan took an oath to office and secrecy without portfolios.

Of the eight, Two ministers including Prime Minister and one deputy Prime Minister are from CPN (Maoist Centre), four ministers including one deputy Prime Minister from CPN (UML), Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister from Rashtriya Swatantra Party and Abdul Khan from Janamat Party.

