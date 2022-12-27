Indian Prime Minister Modi Congratulated PM Prachanda

Indian Prime Minister Modi Congratulated PM Prachanda

Dec. 27, 2022, 7:19 p.m.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated newly elected prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda through twitter.

“Warmest congratulations @cmprachanda on being elected as the Prime Minister of Nepal. The unique relationship between India & Nepal is based on deep cultural connect & warm people-to-people ties. I look forward to working together with you to further strengthen this friendship,” tweets PM Modi on December 26.

In his reply, PM Prachanda tweeted that he looks foreyard to working closely with him to consolidate bilateral friendship

“Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for your warm message. Nepal and India share close cultural ties and a natural affinity. I look forward to working closely with you to consolidate our bilateral friendship,” tweeted PM Prachanda.

