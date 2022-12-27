Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snow Fall In Province 1

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snow Fall In Province 1

Dec. 27, 2022, 7:49 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1 and Gandaki Province

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1 tonight.

