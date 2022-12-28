Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Hilly Region Of Province 1

Dec. 28, 2022, 7:59 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1tonight.

