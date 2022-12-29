Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Hilly Region Of Province 1 And Sudur Paschim

Dec. 29, 2022, 7:42 a.m.

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas of Province 1 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas of Province 1 and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in the hilly areas of rest of the Provinces Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas of Province 1, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in the hilly areas of rest of the Provinces Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1 and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

