COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 04 Positive Cases And 02 Recoveries

With 04 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,991.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 337 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 04 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 544 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours no cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 29 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 28 patients are placed in home isolation and 1 is admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 02 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,945 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.