COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 04 Positive Cases And 02 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 04 Positive Cases And 02 Recoveries

Dec. 30, 2022, 4:41 p.m.

With 04 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,991.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 337 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 04 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 544 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours no cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 29 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 28 patients are placed in home isolation and 1 is admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 02 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,945 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal's power sector fears It Will Lose 'Competitive Advantage' Due To India's New Policy On Hydropower Projects
Dec 30, 2022
Chinese Premier Li sends Congratulatory Message To PM Prachanda
Dec 30, 2022
Tamu Losar 2022: Important And Significant
Dec 30, 2022
Indian Ambassador Calls On PM Prachanda
Dec 30, 2022
Nepal, India 16th Edition Of Surya Kiran Joint Military Training Exercise Concluded
Dec 30, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19: Omicron BF.7 Not That Worrisome By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
COVID-19 Greatly Increased Risks Of Heart, Vein Disorders: Study By Agencies 2 days, 16 hours ago
Health Ministry Urges People To Get Booster Shots Against COVID-19 By Agencies 5 days, 8 hours ago
Home Ministry Asks Public To Remain Conscious On Risk Of COVID-19 By Agencies 5 days, 15 hours ago
Ministry Of Health Alerted Health Units To Vigilant As COVID-19 Cases Rises Globally By Agencies 1 week ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 01 New Cases And 04 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepal's power sector fears It Will Lose 'Competitive Advantage' Due To India's New Policy On Hydropower Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022
Chinese Premier Li sends Congratulatory Message To PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022
Tamu Losar 2022: Important And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022
Indian Ambassador Calls On PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022
Nepal, India 16th Edition Of Surya Kiran Joint Military Training Exercise Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022
SAWTEE Organizes Workshop On Trade Policy And Economic Diplomacy in Federal Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75