India Is Ready To Work Together With Nepal Government

Modi says he is looking forward to working with Prachanda to further strengthen friendship between two countries. In a regular press conference held at the Ministry of External Affairs in India on Thursday, Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian government was looking forward to work together with the new government in Nepal and further strengthen the bilateral relations.

Following the November 20 election, a new government has been formed under the leadership of Chairperson of CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on December 25. In response to a query relating to the recently formed government and newly developed political situation in Nepal, Bagchi said, "As soon as Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' became Prime Minister in Nepal, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him. Nepal's Prime Minister has also responded to our Prime Minister."