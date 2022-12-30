Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At A Few Places Of High Mountainous Region

Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At A Few Places Of High Mountainous Region

Dec. 30, 2022, 7:28 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of high mountainous region of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high mountainous region of the country

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high mountainous region of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal, India 16th Edition Of Surya Kiran Joint Military Training Exercise Concluded
Dec 30, 2022
SAWTEE Organizes Workshop On Trade Policy And Economic Diplomacy in Federal Nepal
Dec 30, 2022
India Is Ready To Work Together With Nepal Government
Dec 30, 2022
Russia Launches Massive Missile Barrage Across Ukraine
Dec 30, 2022
COVID-19: Omicron BF.7 Not That Worrisome
Dec 29, 2022

More on Weather

Nepal Is Under A Chilling Gold, Kathmandu Valley Recorded 3.4 Degree Celsius By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Hilly Region Of Province 1 And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Hilly Region Of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snow Fall In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Kathmandu Mercury Plunges To 4.3°C By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal, India 16th Edition Of Surya Kiran Joint Military Training Exercise Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022
SAWTEE Organizes Workshop On Trade Policy And Economic Diplomacy in Federal Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022
Where Is Money For The Climate Loss And Damagefund? By Katak Malla Dec 30, 2022
India Is Ready To Work Together With Nepal Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022
US Ambassador Calls On Prime Minister Prachanda By Agencies Dec 30, 2022
Russia Launches Massive Missile Barrage Across Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75