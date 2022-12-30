Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At A Few Places Of High Mountainous Region

There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of high mountainous region of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high mountainous region of the country
