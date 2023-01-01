PRACHANDA'S THIRD INNINGS Shaking And Shocking

From a rag-tag Maoist terrorist, the CPN-Maoist leader's sudden rise as a leader of Nepal's mainstream politics is always shocking and shaking. His third inning as a prime minister dramatic way has shocked many particularly the leaders of the Nepali Congress.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of Office and Secrecy to Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' as prime minister as per Article 76(2) of the constitution.

After PM Prachanda, three Deputy Prime ministers and four ministers without portfolios took the oath of office and secrecy.

Bishnu Poudel took an oath of office and secrecy as Deputy of Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Narayan Kaji Shrestha as Deputy of Prime Minister and Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, and Rabi Lamichhane has taken the oath of office as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs.

Likewise, Damodar Bhandari, Jwala Kumari Sah, Rajendra Rai, and Abdul Khan took an oath to office and secrecy without portfolios.

Of the eight, Two ministers including Prime Minister and one deputy Prime Minister are from CPN (Maoist Centre), four ministers including one deputy Prime Minister from CPN (UML), Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister from Rashtriya Swatantra Party and Abdul Khan from Janamat Party.

With the backing of 169 Members of the House of Representatives (HoR), CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has been appointed the Prime Minister of Nepal for the third time.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari appointed Prachanda as the PM following Article 76 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal on Sunday.

Though the Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist Centre) and some other parties had forged an electoral alliance, the CPN (Maoist Centre) walked out of the alliance at the last moment and joined hands with CPN (UML) and other political parties for becoming the PM.

Before this, Prachanda served as the country's PM in 2065 BS after the first Constituency Assembly (CA) while he became the PM for the second time with support from the Nepali Congress (NC) in 2073 BS.

For his premiership, Prachanda has gotten support from the CPN (UML), Rashtriya Swatantra Party Nepal, Rashtriya Prajatantra Party, Janamat Party, Nagarik Unmukti Party and Janata Samajwadi Party, and three independent Members of the HoR.

Earlier today, a meeting of the top leaders of the CPN (UML), CPN (Maoist Centre), Rashtriya Swatantra Party Nepal, Rashtriya Prajatantra Party, Janamat Party, Nagarik Unmukti Party and Janata Samajwadi Party held at UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli's residence in Balkot had decided to name Prachanda as the new PM.

Born to a family of Mukti Ram and Bhawani at Dhikurpokhari of Kaski district in 2011 BS, the leader obtained his early education at Dhikurpokhari itself. Later, the Dahal family migrated to Chitwan from Kaski.

Prachanda, who married Sita Poudel in 2026 BS, had four children and of them, a daughter and a son passed away some years ago.

Passing SLC from Narayani Bidhya Mandir Secondary School in 2026 BS, he passed I.SC from Patan Multiple Campus and obtained Bachelor' Degree in Agriculture from Rampur Agriculture Campus in 2033 BS. PM Prachanda is also an MPA graduate.

Professionally, he taught at Narayani Bidhya Mandir in Shivanagar, Danda Secondary School in Nawalparasi and Bhimodaya Secondary School in Arughat, Gorkha.

For his political journey, he began politics in 2028 BS after getting membership from Pushpalal faction and also formed a Marxist Study Group in 2031 BS by uniting with Ram Bahadur Thapa, Mitra Dawadi, Khem Bhandari and Pushpa Bhurtel.

Prachanda went underground in 2038 BS and that continued till 2063 BS when he joined the peaceful politics.

He was the party's whole-timer since 2035 BS and was elected the Chitwan district committee member of the party.

In 2038 BS, he was elected the party's regional bureau member and general secretary of All Nepal youth Association and was elected the Chairman of the youth association in 2040 BS.

Prachanda was elected the central committee member of CPN (Mashal) in 2041 BS from the party's fifth general convention and party's politburo member in 2042 BS, general secretary in 2046 BS and he became the general secretary of CPN (Ekata Kendra) in 2048 BS.

But the party was renamed as the CPN (Maoist) in 2051 BS and he became the party's powerful general secretary and led the people's war in 2052 BS.

In 2057 BS, he was elected the party's Chairman from the Second Conference. Since then, he is the party's chairman continuously.

Likewise, he was named the People's Liberation Army (PLA)'s supreme commander in 2058 BS.

The PM has penned several articles, books and other creations as well.

In the first CA, he was elected from Kathmandu-10 and Rolpa-2, in the next CA from Siraha-5 while in the general elections taken place in 2074 BS, Dahal was elected from Chitwan-3 as a candidate of the left alliance.

In the recently-held general elections, he was elected from Gorkha-2 by getting 26,109 votes.

As the five-party alliance failed to forge a consensus on the leadership of the new government, Prachanda reached the helm of the power today itself by garnering support chiefly from the CPN (UML) and several other parties and three independent MPs.

