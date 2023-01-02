COVID-19 NEW VARIENT Don’t Panick

Experts argue that Omicron BF.7 Not That Worrisome

Jan. 2, 2023, 11:35 a.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079)

With the evolution of Covid virus, the symptoms related to the infection have also changed significantly. The symptoms like loss of taste and smell and shortness of breath, which was once classic indications of COVID are no longer that common. Meanwhile, people today regularly complain of sore throat, sneezing and gut-related sickness when they contract the infection.

Amid the sudden surge in cases in China and a few cases of Omicron BF.7 (the variant behind China's infection surge), people are worried about the symptoms that might indicate that they have COVID. Here are COVID symptoms that are currently considered common in India.

What are the most common symptoms now?

Currently, Omicron is the most dominant variant across the world so we should be aware of the symptoms this strain can cause.

Here are the top most reported symptoms:

sore throat

runny nose

blocked nose

sneezing

cough without phlegm

headache

cough with phlegm

hoarse voice

muscle aches and pains

an altered sense of smell

The list has been collated by ZOE Healthy Study, which has keenly observed the symptoms of COVID from the initial phase and has been updating its list since then.

Omicron BF.7 not that worrisome

Last week, experts opined that India need not worry too much about its severity on the population.

"This is a sub-variant of Omicron. Main features will be like Omicron except some small changes, there is no big difference. Most of us have gone through the Omicron wave. So, we don't have to worry about it. Essentially, it is the same virus," he said.

China is experiencing a surge in infections due to its "zero-Covid policy", under which authorities block apartment buildings or even cordon off a neighbourhood once a resident tests positive, causing great inconvenience to the people, the scientist said.

As per available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South as per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazi

A Correspondent

