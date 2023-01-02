Himalayan Airlines Airbus Makes First Landing At Pokhara Int’l Airport

Jan. 2, 2023, 8:10 a.m.

Himalaya Airlines Airbus A320 9N-ALV performed a successful demonstration flight at the Pokhara International Airport (PIA) on Sunday. For the Inauguration Ceremony of the PIA, Himalaya’s narrow body aircraft had took off from Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Kathmandu at 13:11 PM and landed at PIA at 13:44 PM. With this it has become the first airlines to have landed an Airbus A320-214 in Pokhara.

The aircraft 9N-ALV was welcomed with a water cannon salute as an inaugural gesture. A team Himalaya led by Vijay Shrestha, Vice-President, Administrations and Captain Hao Di, VP, Operations was received by high ranking officials of PIA, the company said in a statement. The aircraft returned to the TIA later in the afternoon on Sunday.

