Passport Enrollment Process Continue: Department Of Passport

Department of Passport has made it clear that the e-Passport distribution process has not shutdown for indefinite period as reported in various media. The department has clarified that the only one component (validation) process faced technical disruptions.

According to a press release issued by the department, the process of collection of applications, live enrollment for appointment, verification and depositing money from all 77 District Administration Office, Area Administration Office, Nepal’s diplomatic missions and Department of Passport has not faced any disruptions.

The department has informed applicants to come to the department to collect the passport once he or she receives notice for the collection of passports via SMS or Nepal e-Passport App.