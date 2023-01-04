Passport Enrollment Process Continue: Department Of Passport

Passport Enrollment Process Continue: Department Of Passport

Jan. 4, 2023, 5:37 p.m.

Department of Passport has made it clear that the e-Passport distribution process has not shutdown for indefinite period as reported in various media. The department has clarified that the only one component (validation) process faced technical disruptions.

According to a press release issued by the department, the process of collection of applications, live enrollment for appointment, verification and depositing money from all 77 District Administration Office, Area Administration Office, Nepal’s diplomatic missions and Department of Passport has not faced any disruptions.

The department has informed applicants to come to the department to collect the passport once he or she receives notice for the collection of passports via SMS or Nepal e-Passport App.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 07 Positive Cases And 06 Recoveries
Jan 04, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Gandaki And Karnali Province
Jan 04, 2023
Tourism Entrepreneurs Demanded Regular Flights At Gautam Budda International Airport
Jan 03, 2023
Nepalis Ambassador To Pakistan Adhikari Meets Fatemi
Jan 03, 2023
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair in Plain Region Of Nepal
Jan 03, 2023

More on News

PM Prachanda Redirected Ministry Of Finance To Allow Nepali Migrant Returnees To Carry A Smart Phone For Personal Use By Agencies 16 hours, 51 minutes ago
Nepalis Ambassador To Pakistan Adhikari Meets Fatemi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
PM Prachanda Inaugurated Pokhara International Airport With Ridiculous Statement On Nijgadh Int'l Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
New Year 2023: History And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Chinese Premier Li sends Congratulatory Message To PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Tamu Losar 2022: Important And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 07 Positive Cases And 06 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2023
Chinese Tourists To Arrive Nepal From January 8 By Agencies Jan 04, 2023
Death Toll In Makeyevka Increases To 89: Russian Defense Ministry By Agencies Jan 04, 2023
US House Fails To Elect Speaker For First Time In A Century By Agencies Jan 04, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Gandaki And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2023
Why China Is Happy With Nepal’s New PM By Yubaraj Ghimire Jan 03, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75