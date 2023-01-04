Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Gandaki And Karnali Province

Jan. 4, 2023, 7:12 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province/

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and mainly fair in rest of the country Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1tonight.

