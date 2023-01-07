Conference on Model UN 2023 held

Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program to Nepal Ayshanie Medagangoda-Labe has emphasized the importance of collaboration between public and private schools in instilling academic and social skills in an attempt to address community and global issues. Speaking at a three-day conference on 'Kathmandu Pragya Kunja Model United Nations 2023' organized by Kathmandu Pragya Kunja School here today, Labe shed light on the 5P model, i.e., People, Problems, Partnership, Peace, and Prosperity, which the UN adheres to in its visions and actions.

Organized by the KPKS in collaboration with Lumbini Asian Model United Nations Society, the KPKS MUN 2023 consists of five committees - World Health Organization, Disarmament and International Security Committee, United Nations Human Rights Council, United Nations Environment Program, and Economic and Financial Affairs Council. "The participants will hold dialogues and make resolutions on the set agendas and suggest strategies and programs that the school will comply with," said Sunita Poudel, the school's principal. Earlier, welcoming the participants, School Director Kapil Dev Regmi emphasised the significance of Model United Nations in inspiring collaborative dialogue and action among the youths to solve the common problems of societies and nations as a whole.