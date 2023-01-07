Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions

With the general effect of Westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country
There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.
VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75