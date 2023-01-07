Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions

Jan. 7, 2023, 8:04 a.m.

With the general effect of Westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.

