Weather Forecast: Thick Fog Is Likely At Many Places Of Terai Region Of Nepal

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country Thick fog likely to continue at many places of the terai regions of the country till afternoon

There are partly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.