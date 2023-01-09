India To Host Voice of Global South Summit On January 12-13

In a new and unique initiative, India will host a special virtual Summit on 12-13 January 2023. This "Voice of Global South Summit” under the theme "Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose” envisages bringing together countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform. More than 120 countries are being invited to participate in this Summit.

The initiative is inspired by Prime Minister ShriNarendraModi’s vision of SabkaSaath, SabkaVikas, SabkaVishwas and Sabka Prayas, and is underpinned by India’s philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

India will work to ensure that the valuable inputs generated from partner countries in the Voice of Global South Summit deliberations receive due cognizance globally.

Further, India’s ongoing Presidency of the G20 provides a special and strong opportunity for those countries that are not part of the G20 process to share their ideas and expectations from the G20. This is in line with Prime Minister’s statement that India’s G20 Presidency will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow-travellers in the Global South, whose voice often goes unheard.

The Summit envisages ten sessions. Four sessions would be held on 12 January, and six sessions on 13 January. Each session is expected to witness the participation of Leaders/Ministers from 10-20 countries.

The inaugural and concluding sessions would be at Head of State / Government level, and hosted by the Prime Minister. The theme of the Inaugural Leaders’ session is "Voice of Global South - for Human-Centric Development” and that of the Concluding Leaders’ session is "Unity of Voice-Unity of Purpose”.

In addition, there would be 8 Ministerial sessions, with the following themes: