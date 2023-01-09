Weather Forecast: Chances Of Snowfall At Few Places IN Gandki, Karnali and Sudu Paschim Provinces

Jan. 9, 2023, 7:20 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

