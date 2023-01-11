Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Gandaki, Karnali and Sudur Pashchim Province

Jan. 11, 2023, 7:27 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of high mountainous region of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high mountainous region of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of high mountainous region of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

Indian Embassy Organizes Vishwa Hindi Diwas
Jan 11, 2023
Prithvi Jayanati And National Unity Day Today, Nepal Army is Organizing Special Function
Jan 11, 2023
Prachanda Secures Vote Of Confidence
Jan 10, 2023
Embassy Of India, Pension Paying Office (PPO), Dharan Organized A Blood Donation Programme
Jan 10, 2023
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Plain Areas Of Nepal
Jan 10, 2023

