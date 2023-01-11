Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Gandaki, Karnali and Sudur Pashchim Province

There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of high mountainous region of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high mountainous region of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

