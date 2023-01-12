Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places of Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places of Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province

Jan. 12, 2023, 7:27 a.m.

There are chances of Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Possibility of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly region of Lumbini Province Possibility of light snowfall at some places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Two New Korea Overseas Volunteers Arrived In Nepal
Jan 12, 2023
Government To Provide 50 Units Free Electricity
Jan 12, 2023
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Ltd (NIMBL) Starts Joint Operations
Jan 11, 2023
Global Growth To Slow To 1.7% From 3% Expected Six Months Ago In 2023, Nepal Will Also Suffer: The World Bank
Jan 11, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 04 Positive Cases And 03 Recoveries
Jan 11, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Gandaki, Karnali and Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Plain Areas Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Snowfall At Few Places IN Gandki, Karnali and Sudu Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Thick Fog Is Likely At Many Places Of Terai Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions, Mainly Fair All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Two New Korea Overseas Volunteers Arrived In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2023
Government To Provide 50 Units Free Electricity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2023
Prithvi Naryan Shah’s Strategic Thinking And Determination Are Foundation Of The Nation-COAS Sharma By Agencies Jan 12, 2023
China Defends Visa Suspension To Japanese And South Korean Citizens By Agencies Jan 12, 2023
Russia Appointed Russian Armed Forces Chief As Top Commander In Ukraine By Agencies Jan 12, 2023
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Ltd (NIMBL) Starts Joint Operations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 11, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75