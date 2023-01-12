Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places of Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province

There are chances of Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Possibility of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly region of Lumbini Province Possibility of light snowfall at some places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.