Chinese Ambassador Chen Submits Credentials To President Bhandari

Chinese ambassador to Nepal, Chen Song, has presented a letter of credentials to President Bidya Devi Bhandari today.

According to Sagar Acharya, spokesperson of the Office of the President, Ambassador Chen submitted the letter of credence amidst a programme, which was attended by high officials of the government of Nepal, at the President's office.

Earlier in his tweet, ambassador Chen Song says, “I, together with my colleagues in the Embassy, stand ready to work with Nepali friends from all walks of life to unleash the full potential of China-Nepal cooperation, and elevate the bilateral relation to a new height.”

”It’s been a privilege and a great honor for me to serve as the 22nd Chinese ambassador in Nepal. Arriving in Kathmandu today, I was amazed by its magnificent beauty and unique culture, and impressed by people’s kindness and warmth.”