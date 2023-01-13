Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane To Be Released On Bail Today Under A Court Order

Former captain of Nepal National Cricket Team Sandeep Lamichhane has been released on bail.

Thagindra Kattel, the registrar of the Patan High Court, said that a joint bench of judges Dhruvaraj Nanda and Ramesh Dhakal decided to release Lamichhane on bail of Rs. 2 million, reversing the decision of the Kathmandu district court.

Earlier, the Kathmandu district court had sent Lamichhane to judicial custody.

A girl, a minor, had registered a complaint about having been raped by Lamichhane at the police against Lamichhane on September 5 and subsequently, Lamichhane was sent to custody for investigation as per the district court verdict.

The Kathmandu district court will, however, adjudicate the case.