Lumbini Cable Car Will Start From February: Chandra Pasad Dhakal

Lumbini Cable Car Will Start From February: Chandra Pasad Dhakal

Jan. 14, 2023, 8:36 a.m.

Chairman of Lumbini Cable Car Private Limited Chandra Prasad Dhakal said that civil work of the cable car towers had almost been completed and it would be brought into operation from February.

Dhakal announced this in at the company's 19th annual general meeting held in Kathmandu on Friday. The Lumbini cable car starts Butwal in Rupandehi district and ends at Basantpur in Palpa district.

"Civil works of the cable car towers have been completed and the construction works in the temple area at the top station are moving ahead in high speed," he said.

He said that import of all the gondolas and equipment of the cable car has been completed. Gondolas have been fixed in seven of nine towers while in the remaining two towers, gondola fixing work has reached the final stage.

Likewise, the installation of equipment of cable car has been completed at the top station, while the installation work of cable car equipment at the bottom station is progressing, he said.

He also said that construction and electromechanical installation works are progressing rapidly. The construction of the cable car project has begun in January last year.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s Balance Of Payment Makes A Progress
Jan 14, 2023
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Madhesh, Lumbini and Sudur Paschim
Jan 14, 2023
Chinese Ambassador Chen Submits Credentials To President Bhandari
Jan 13, 2023
Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Released From Prison
Jan 13, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 09 Positive Cases And 04 Recoveries
Jan 13, 2023

More on Economy

Nepal’s Balance Of Payment Makes A Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 58 minutes ago
PRITHVI BAHADUR PANDE : Unifying The Bank By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 21 hours ago
Government To Provide 50 Units Free Electricity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Ltd (NIMBL) Starts Joint Operations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
Global Growth To Slow To 1.7% From 3% Expected Six Months Ago In 2023, Nepal Will Also Suffer: The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 21 hours ago
CHANDRA PRASAD DHAKAL Leading Banker By Keshab Poudel 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Researchers Put COVID Cases In China At 900 Million By Agencies Jan 14, 2023
Japanese PM Kishida, US President Biden Confirm Stronger Cooperation By Agencies Jan 14, 2023
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Madhesh, Lumbini and Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 14, 2023
Chinese Ambassador Chen Submits Credentials To President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 13, 2023
Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Released From Prison By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 13, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 09 Positive Cases And 04 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 13, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75