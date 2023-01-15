Indian Prime Minister Modi Address Voice Of The Global South Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is clear that on several important issues facing the world, developing countries have similar perspectives.

“This was seen not just in tonight’s discussions, but also over the past two days of this ‘Voice of the Global South Summit’. We all agree on the importance of South-South Cooperation, and collectively shaping the global agenda,” said PM Modi in his closing remarks at the concluding Leaders’ Session of the Voice of Global South Summit.

“All ideas, shared by the wider Global South, will provide inspiration to India as it tries to shape the agenda of the G20, as well as in our own development partnerships with all of your nations.”

“In the field of health, we share an emphasis on promoting traditional medicine, developing regional hubs for healthcare, and improving mobility of health professionals. We are also conscious of the potential of quickly deploying digital health solutions.”

“In the area of education, we can all benefit from sharing our best practices in vocational training, and in the use of technology to provide distance education, especially in remote areas.”

“In the area of banking and finance, deployment of digital public goods, can increase financial inclusion in developing countries at great scale and speed. India’s own experience has shown this.”

“We all agree on the importance of investing in connectivity infrastructure. We also need to diversify global supply chains, and find ways to link developing countries to these value chains.”

“Developing countries are united in believing that the developed world has not fulfilled their obligations on Climate Finance and Technology.”

“We also agree that apart from controlling emissions in production, it is equally important to move away from ‘use and throw’ consumption, towards more environment friendly sustainable lifestyles.”

“This is the central philosophy behind India’s ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ or LiFE initiative – which focuses on mindful consumption and circular economy.



