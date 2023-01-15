Yeti Airlines Plane Crashed In Pokhara, All 68 Passengers Faired Dead

The aircraft of Yeti Airlines that crashed in Pokhara today had taken permission for landing, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN). Although the rescue operation continues, the rescue team has just recovered 16 bodies out of 68 passengers.

Rescue mission is unable to bring remaining body due to a big fire in the crash site.

The aircraft had taken off at 10:33 am from the Tribhuvan International Airport and had taken permission to land, said the CAAN information officer Gyanendra Bhul.

"There was no weather issue. The accident took place due to technical problem with the aircraft according to the preliminary information. We have received information that aircraft caught a fire in the sky," he said.

There were 68 passengers (60 Nepali nationals, and eight foreign ones) and four crew members including Captains Kamal KC and Anju Khatiwada onboard the aircraft. The passengers included 62 adults, three children and three incapacitated people reports RSS.