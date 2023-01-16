Russian President Putin Expresses Sorrow Over Pokhara Plane Crash

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed sorrow over the deaths of people in the plane crash in Nepal.

"Pease accept our deepest condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the crash of a passenger plane near the city of Pokhara," Russian President Putin wrote in a condolence message to President Bidya Devi Bhandari, according to Russian news agency, Interfax.

Please convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of those killed in this terrible plane crash, the Russian President said, according to website of the Kremlin.