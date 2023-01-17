COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 5 Positive Cases And 3 Recoveries

Jan. 17, 2023, 4:19 p.m.

With 5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1001,056.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 542 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 5 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 547 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours no cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 25 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 24 patients are placed in home isolation and 1 is admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 3 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,011 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

