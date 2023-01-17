French Delegation Pays A Courtesy Call On Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal

Director for Asia and Oceania at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Bertrand Lortholary called on the Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal at his office today..
Views were exchanged on further enriching engagements in trade and investment, technology transfer and other areas of mutual interest.
VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75