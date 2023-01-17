French Delegation Pays A Courtesy Call On Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal

French Delegation Pays A Courtesy Call On Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal

Jan. 17, 2023, 6:10 p.m.

Director for Asia and Oceania at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Bertrand Lortholary called on the Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal at his office today..

Views were exchanged on further enriching engagements in trade and investment, technology transfer and other areas of mutual interest.

