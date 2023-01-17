Italian Prime Minister Meloni Expressed Deep Condolence Over Death In Plain Crash In Nepal

Giorgia Meloni, prime minister of Italy, expressed deep condolence to the victims and sincere sympathy to the the bereaved families of the plane crash in Pokhara on January 15.

“Our thoughts, at the painful time, and with those who lost their lives in ht etragic accident and with their families,” said Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni in her Tweet.

The aircraft of Yeti Airlines that crashed in Pokhara while at the landing stage on January 15 with 72 passengers including 4 crew members in the board.