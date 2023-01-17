Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1,Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1,Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim

Jan. 17, 2023, 7:19 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

World Vision International Nepal Launches A Podcast Series Stories Of Innovations
Jan 17, 2023
IWMI’s Nexus Gains: Solar Lift Irrigation
Jan 16, 2023
Yeti Airlines Plane Crash: Government's Ritual Response
Jan 16, 2023
Russian President Putin Expresses Sorrow Over Pokhara Plane Crash
Jan 16, 2023
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of High Mountainous Region
Jan 16, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of High Mountainous Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Madhesh, Lumbini and Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Gandaki And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places of Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Gandaki, Karnali and Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

World Vision International Nepal Launches A Podcast Series Stories Of Innovations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2023
CAAN Has Taken Technical Tests On All ATR Aircraft By Agencies Jan 17, 2023
Coalition Partners Finalizes The Allocation Of Ministries By Agencies Jan 17, 2023
China Reacted Sharply On Japan-US Summit By Agencies Jan 17, 2023
Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Calls On Prime Minister Prachanda By Agencies Jan 16, 2023
IWMI’s Nexus Gains: Solar Lift Irrigation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 16, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75