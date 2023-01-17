Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1,Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim

There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province
There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.
