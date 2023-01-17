World Vision International Nepal Launches A Podcast Series Stories Of Innovations

World Vision International Nepal Launches A Podcast Series Stories Of Innovations

Jan. 17, 2023, 8:01 a.m.

World Vision International Nepal has produced eleven episodes podcast series – Stories of Innovation in the podcast ecosphere. This innovative endeavour has been disseminated through a national level event in the presence of podcast guests, media personnel, private sectors, members of peer organizations, government, donors, civil society organizations (CSOs), and like-minded organisations.

The podcast series features local as well as international innovation practitioners, leaders in the area of development and many others well known faces from Nepal and beyond.

The core focus of the podcast series is to shade light into developments happening in the areas of humanitarian innovation across the world. The National Director of World Vision International Nepal, Roslyn H. Gabriel said, “Through the podcast, the organisation aims to preposition World Vision as a thought leader in the space of humanitarian innovation, private sector collaboration, and social entrepreneurship.” Moreover, the oragnsation has been successful in creating a synergy between various entities working in the space of innovation to come up with unique solutions that will aid the humanitarian cause.

A panel discussion was also hosted which had Member Secretary of National Planning Commission Kewal Prasad Bhandari, CEO of Sochai Bonita Sharma, Founder of Smart Pani Suman Shakya and Co-Founder of Urban Girls, Nikita Acharya as the panelists.

The Stories of Innovation will be hosted for the global audience in podcast platforms including official youtube channel of World Vision International Nepal, spotify and apple podcast channel.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1,Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim
Jan 17, 2023
IWMI’s Nexus Gains: Solar Lift Irrigation
Jan 16, 2023
Yeti Airlines Plane Crash: Government's Ritual Response
Jan 16, 2023
Russian President Putin Expresses Sorrow Over Pokhara Plane Crash
Jan 16, 2023
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of High Mountainous Region
Jan 16, 2023

More on National

IWMI’s Nexus Gains: Solar Lift Irrigation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 41 minutes ago
Yeti Airlines Plane Crash: Government's Ritual Response By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 5 minutes ago
US, Chinese Ambassadors Express Sorrow Over Deaths In Plane Crash By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Indian Prime Minister Modi Address Voice Of The Global South Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Japan Provided Grant For Infrastructure Facilities For Water Disaster Risk Reduction By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 19 hours ago
Indian Embassy Organizes Vishwa Hindi Diwas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

CAAN Has Taken Technical Tests On All ATR Aircraft By Agencies Jan 17, 2023
Coalition Partners Finalizes The Allocation Of Ministries By Agencies Jan 17, 2023
China Reacted Sharply On Japan-US Summit By Agencies Jan 17, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1,Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2023
Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Calls On Prime Minister Prachanda By Agencies Jan 16, 2023
Towards Climate Resilient Water Resources By Batu Uprety Jan 16, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75