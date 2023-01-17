World Vision International Nepal Launches A Podcast Series Stories Of Innovations

World Vision International Nepal has produced eleven episodes podcast series – Stories of Innovation in the podcast ecosphere. This innovative endeavour has been disseminated through a national level event in the presence of podcast guests, media personnel, private sectors, members of peer organizations, government, donors, civil society organizations (CSOs), and like-minded organisations.

The podcast series features local as well as international innovation practitioners, leaders in the area of development and many others well known faces from Nepal and beyond.

The core focus of the podcast series is to shade light into developments happening in the areas of humanitarian innovation across the world. The National Director of World Vision International Nepal, Roslyn H. Gabriel said, “Through the podcast, the organisation aims to preposition World Vision as a thought leader in the space of humanitarian innovation, private sector collaboration, and social entrepreneurship.” Moreover, the oragnsation has been successful in creating a synergy between various entities working in the space of innovation to come up with unique solutions that will aid the humanitarian cause.

A panel discussion was also hosted which had Member Secretary of National Planning Commission Kewal Prasad Bhandari, CEO of Sochai Bonita Sharma, Founder of Smart Pani Suman Shakya and Co-Founder of Urban Girls, Nikita Acharya as the panelists.

The Stories of Innovation will be hosted for the global audience in podcast platforms including official youtube channel of World Vision International Nepal, spotify and apple podcast channel.