16 Killed In Bara Bus Accident

Oct. 7, 2022, 7:45 a.m.

The death toll in the Bara bus accident has hit 16. Nine of the dead have been identified, said the police.

At least other 35 passengers were injured in the accident today at Amlekhgunj at Jitpur Simara Sub Metropolitan City-22 in Bara district along the East-West Highway, said Superintendent of Police Bamdev Gautam. The injured are receiving treatment at various hospitals.

The deceased have been identified as Munna Devi Chaurasiya of Birgunj Metropolitan City-16 in Parsa district, Shuva Laxmi Shrestha, 55, and Swastika Shrestha, both of Hetauda Sub Metropolitan City-7, Nagarin Khatun of Kalaiya-10 in Bara, Suresh BK of Amlekhgunj in Bara, Entaaj Ansari of Kalaiya in Bara, Lal Bahadur Bogati, 45, of Okhaldhunga district, Ambika Kadel of Gorkha district and Sakem Prasad Chaurasiya of Birgunj-16 in Parsa district.

At least 50 passengers were on board the ill-fated bus (Ba 06-001 Kha 0110) that skidded off the road and met with an accident. The bus was headed to Birgunj from Narayangadh. Over speed is blamed for the accident, said Gautam. (RSS)

