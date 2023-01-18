British Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call On PM

British Ambassador to Nepal, Nicola Pollitt, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ today at Baluwatar.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on further deepening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

RSS adds that, various topics related to bilateral relations were discussed in the meeting that took place at the Prime Minister's official residence at Baluwatar, PM Prachanda's Secretariat has said.