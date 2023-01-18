Chinese President Xi Jinping Sends Message Of Condolence To President Bhandari

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of condolence to Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari over a plane crash in the country.

A press statement of the Chinese Embassy, of January 17, stated that in his message, Xi said that upon learning of the plane crash in Nepal, which caused heavy casualties, he would like to express deep condolences over the fatalities and offer sincere sympathies to the bereaved families on behalf of the Chinese government and people.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday sent a message of condolence to Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.