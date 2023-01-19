75th Indian Army Day Celebrated In Kathmandu

75th Indian Army Day Celebrated In Kathmandu

Jan. 19, 2023, 7:23 p.m.

Defense Wing, Embassy of India in Nepal hosted a banquet on the occasion of the 75th Indian Army Day.

The Indian Army Day is celebrated in recognition of Lieutenant General (Later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa being appointed first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army on 15 January 1949.

Chief of Army Staff of Nepal Army General Prabhu Ram Sharma, Honorary General of Indian Army, was the Chief Guest at the function. The event was also attended by former Army Chiefs of Nepal, serving and retired army officers, officers from the diplomatic community, and officials from the government of Nepal and the press corps.

At the event, Naveen Srivastava, the Ambassador of India to Nepal, recalled the lasting bond between Indian Army and the Nepali Army that binds the two countries. Expressing gratitude for the selfless service and sacrifice of Nepali soldiers in Indian Army, he reiterated India’s commitment to the welfare of Indian ArAmy pensioners and their families residing in Nepal.

COAS General Prabhu Ram Sharma conveyed his greetings to General ManojPande, COAS Indian Army and Honorary General of the Nepali Army, on the occasion of the 75th Indian Army Day& congratulated General Anil Chauhan, on being appointed the second CDS of India.

He highlighted the intimate relationship between the two armies and appreciated support of Indian Army to the Nepali Army in niche’ skill development. General Prabhu Ram Sharma also felicitated the valiant gallantry awardee Nepalese soldiers of Indian Army.

