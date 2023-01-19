UML's Devraj Ghimire Elected As Speaker Of House Of Representatives

CPN UML's Devraj Ghimire has been elected as the speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR).

From the voting of the speaker on Thursday Ghimire has been elected as the speaker of HoR.

Ghimire received 167 votes whereas his compitator Ishwari Devi Neupane from Nepali Congress received 100 votes. One vote was cast in neutral.

A total of 268 members were presented.