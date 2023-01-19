Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Rian In Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provinces

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Rian In Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provinces

Jan. 19, 2023, 7:34 a.m.

Light rain is possible at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain is possible at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of light snowfall at some places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province tonight .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Tribute Pays To Dor Bahadur Bishta Showing A Documentary On Him
Jan 19, 2023
ISA Award Has Helped To Recognise The Role Of Nepalis In The International Platform: Dr. Ruit
Jan 19, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 3 Positive Cases And 4 Recoveries
Jan 18, 2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping Sends Message Of Condolence To President Bhandari
Jan 18, 2023
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of High Hilly And Mountainous Region
Jan 18, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of High Hilly And Mountainous Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1,Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of High Mountainous Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Madhesh, Lumbini and Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Gandaki And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Tribute Pays To Dor Bahadur Bishta Showing A Documentary On Him By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 19, 2023
Mugling-Narayangadh Road Section To Be Closed From 12-4 pm By Agencies Jan 19, 2023
ISA Award Has Helped To Recognise The Role Of Nepalis In The International Platform: Dr. Ruit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 19, 2023
Russian Victory Is Inevitable: President Putin By Agencies Jan 19, 2023
Guterres Calls For Cooperation To Bridge Geopolitical Divides By Agencies Jan 19, 2023
NA Chair Timilsina and Chinese Ambassador Discusses Nepal-China Relations By Agencies Jan 18, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75