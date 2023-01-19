Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Rian In Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provinces

Light rain is possible at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain is possible at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of light snowfall at some places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province tonight .