Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair All Over Nepal

Jan. 23, 2023, 7:51 a.m.

With general influence of westerly disturbance, there will be mainly fair throughout the country rest of the day. However, the situation will change in night with light rain likely in western region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be mainly fair throughout the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and hilly region of Lumbini Province Possibility of light snowfall at some places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

