Earthquake Measuring 5.9 Magnitude Rick Baitadi And Uttarakhand State Of India

Jan. 24, 2023, 4:16 p.m.

An earthquake measuring 5.9 magnitude in Richter scale has jolted Baitadi this afternoon.

The epicenter of the earthquake was Madanamela of Bajura, according to Mukundra Bhattarai of National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center.

The quake's jolting was felt in many district of the Sudurpaschim Province. Details of damage are yet to be known.

It was also felt in many parts of Uttarakhand of India and Indian capital New Delhi.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

