Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi congratulated Foreign Minister Paudyal

Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi congratulated Foreign Minister Paudyal

Jan. 25, 2023, 4:15 p.m.

HayashiYoshimasa, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, conveyed his congratulatory letter to Foreign Minister Dr. Bimala Rai Paudyal. This follows Prime Minister Kishida’s congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” sent on December 27.

Japan&#x27;s Foreign Minister Hayashi.jpg

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, Kikuta Yutaka handed the letter to Foreign Minister Paudyal when he paid a courtesy call on the Minister today, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singha Durbar.

Ambassador Kikuta expressed his best wishes for the success of Prime Minister Dahal and Foreign Minister Paudyal. Foreign Minister Paudyal expressed the appreciation for the congratulations.

Ambassador Kikuta highlighted the recent high-level visits between two countries, including the election observation delegation led by Takei Shunsuke, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, who visited Nepal last November.

He also stated that Japan had been working with Nepal as a long-term friendly development partner, and would continue to assist the country’s challenge to deal with the socio-economic development.

Foreign Minister Paudyal, who had a close working experience with JICA, and Ambassador Kikuta shared the views to cooperate further to expand the bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as working in multilateral for a. Ambassador Kikuta emphasized the amicable bilateral relationship between Japan and Nepal and expressed his wish to further deepen the friendship by promoting the people-to-people exchange.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India-Nepal Development Partnership Conclave Concluded
Jan 25, 2023
India-Nepal Startup Connect Program Held
Jan 25, 2023
NHRC Inks MoU With UNFPA
Jan 25, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati, Gandaki,Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provincs
Jan 25, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 04 Recoveries
Jan 25, 2023

More on National

India-Nepal Development Partnership Conclave Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 28 minutes ago
India-Nepal Startup Connect Program Held By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 41 minutes ago
NHRC Inks MoU With UNFPA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 10 minutes ago
Earthquake Measuring 5.9 Magnitude Rick Baitadi And Uttarakhand State Of India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
US Ambassador Meets Home Minister Lamichhane By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal Human Rights Commission And UN Women Sign MoU By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago

The Latest

One Died And Scores Of Building Damage In The Bajura Earthquake By Agencies Jan 25, 2023
Power Cut Hits Millions In Pakistan By Agencies Jan 25, 2023
Western Allies To Send Tanks To Ukraine By Agencies Jan 25, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati, Gandaki,Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provincs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 04 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2023
Mulkaji Damodar Pande: The Forgotten War Hero of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 24, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75