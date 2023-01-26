COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 3 Positive Cases And 7 Recoveries

Jan. 26, 2023, 3:58 p.m.

With 3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1001,081.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 422 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Currently, there are 14 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 17 patients are placed in home isolation and 1 is admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 7 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,047 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,020.

