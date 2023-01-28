Weather Forecast: Fair In Bagmati, Madhesh and Gandaki

Jan. 28, 2023, 8:22 a.m.

With partial effects of westerly low pressure, there will be Province 1, Madesh, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces. Dense Fogs Is Over Terai.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in Province 1. and mainly fair in rest of the country

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

Rabi Lamichhane Becomes Stateless
Jan 28, 2023
SC Decision Annulled Home Minister Lamichhane's Post Void
Jan 27, 2023
74th Republic Day Of India Celebrated In Kathmandu
Jan 27, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 5 Positive Cases And 5 Recoveries
Jan 27, 2023
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Madhesh And Bagmati Province
Jan 27, 2023

