Nepal Has Huge Potential As A Producer Of Green Energy: British Ambassador Pollitt

British Ambassador to Nepal Nicola Pollitt said that Nepal has huge potential as a producer of green energy.

“In my meeting with Minister of Energy we discussed UK support to this sector and the value to Nepal and the region of energy trading. Look forward to working together at this important time for the energy sector in Nepal,” ambassador Pollitt Tweeted.

During her meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Rajendra Prasad Lingden, ambassador Pollitt also said that British government is ready to provide support to Nepal.

According to RSS, they also discussed the issues of bilateral relations and interests were discussed. DPM Lingden reminded the UK is the most reliable development partner of Nepal and it had provided assistance to Nepal during crisis.

DPM Lingden shared that present government had prioritized national unity, good governance and effective service delivery. He also hoped the British government would continue its assistance to the Nepal government.

The DPM also urged the British Ambassador to take initiative to solve the problems facing ex-British Gurkha army. On the occasion, Ambassador Pollitt said the British government was eager to extend assistance in the consumption of Nepal's energy, for which further cooperation would be built with the bodies under the Energy Ministry.