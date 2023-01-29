Nepal Has Huge Potential As A Producer Of Green Energy: British Ambassador Pollitt

Nepal Has Huge Potential As A Producer Of Green Energy: British Ambassador Pollitt

Jan. 29, 2023, 8:53 a.m.

British Ambassador to Nepal Nicola Pollitt said that Nepal has huge potential as a producer of green energy.

“In my meeting with Minister of Energy we discussed UK support to this sector and the value to Nepal and the region of energy trading. Look forward to working together at this important time for the energy sector in Nepal,” ambassador Pollitt Tweeted.

During her meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Rajendra Prasad Lingden, ambassador Pollitt also said that British government is ready to provide support to Nepal.

According to RSS, they also discussed the issues of bilateral relations and interests were discussed. DPM Lingden reminded the UK is the most reliable development partner of Nepal and it had provided assistance to Nepal during crisis.

DPM Lingden shared that present government had prioritized national unity, good governance and effective service delivery. He also hoped the British government would continue its assistance to the Nepal government.

The DPM also urged the British Ambassador to take initiative to solve the problems facing ex-British Gurkha army. On the occasion, Ambassador Pollitt said the British government was eager to extend assistance in the consumption of Nepal's energy, for which further cooperation would be built with the bodies under the Energy Ministry.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Karnali and Sudur Pashchim Province
Jan 29, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 0 Positive Cases And 5 Recoveries
Jan 28, 2023
Rabi Lamichhane Becomes Stateless
Jan 28, 2023
Weather Forecast: Fair In Bagmati, Madhesh and Gandaki
Jan 28, 2023
SC Decision Annulled Home Minister Lamichhane's Post Void
Jan 27, 2023

More on National

Rabi Lamichhane Becomes Stateless By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
EU’S BEEN PROJECT Promoting Hollow Brick By Keshab Poudel 2 days ago
Yeti Airlines Plane Crash: Ritual Response By A Correspondent 3 days, 2 hours ago
Australia Day Celebrated In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 17 hours ago
Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi congratulated Foreign Minister Paudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 22 hours ago
India-Nepal Development Partnership Conclave Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

SEE’s Exam Routine Published, Starting From March 31 To April 12 By Agencies Jan 29, 2023
China Reports Over 6,300 COVID-19 Patients Died In The Week Through Thursday By Agencies Jan 29, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Karnali and Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2023
International Flights Resume At TIA By Agencies Jan 28, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 0 Positive Cases And 5 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2023
Japan To Lower COVID-19 Classification On May 8 By Agencies Jan 28, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75