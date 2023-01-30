Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Snowfall In High Mountains Of Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Jan. 30, 2023, 7:17 a.m.

With partial effects of westerly low pressure, there are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light rain is possible at a few places of Sudur-Paschim Province. and at one or two places of Karnali Province Chances of light snowfall at some places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the country

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the country Light to moderate rain is possible at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Lumbini Province. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

