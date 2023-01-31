Incredible Opportunity To Visit Patan Durbar Square In Nepal: US Under Secretary Nuland

US Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, completed her two-day visit to Nepal. During her visit, she met prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, foreign minister Dr. Bimala Rai Paudyal, former prime minister and leader of the CPN-UML KP Sharma Oli and Nepali Congress leader and former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The US Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, tweets about her meetings. Prime Minister Prachanda, Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Foreign Ministry of Nepal tweeted about the meeting. However, K.P. Sharma During the visit, Oli's Twitter account is empty.

During her visit, she discussed with Nepali leaders Nepal-US relations and MCC support. She also visited Patan Durbar Square and inspected the ongoing restoration work and some completed temples under the US financial support.

Following her visit, Under Secretary Nuland and the US Embassy issued statements on social media.Similarly, social media posts of Nepalese leaders.

"Warm meeting with new Nepali Foreign Minister Paudyal to discuss urgent global issues and our bilateral ties."Looking forward to our continued close cooperation," tweets Under Secretary Victoria Nuland.

"Incredible opportunity to visit Patan Durbar Square in Nepal today. Proud of the role played by the United States in restoring this beautiful cultural site," tweets Nuland.

Under Secretary Victoria Nuland met with Nepali CPN-UML Chairperson Oli to discuss efforts to build on our historical ties, bolster democratic resiliency, and strengthen Nepal’s economy through partnerships with our innovative foreign assistance agency @MCCgov.

Open, diverse, and inclusive governments make democracies stronger. Discussed with Nepal’s main opposition leader Congress President @SherBDeuba ways to strengthen Nepal’s democracy, fight corruption, and promote human rights & economic growth via #SummitForDemocracy @MCCgov.

"I congratulated Prime Minister Dahal and his coalition on a successful election. The U.S. looks forward to deepening over 75 years of US, Nepal ties to promote our shared interests in inclusive development, democracy, and human rights, with @MCCgov to support economic growth."

U.S. Embassy

"Thanks to the U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Ambassador Victoria Nuland for coming to Nepal! Her historic visit will help move forward issues that are important to the United States and Nepal, such as economic growth, human rights, and democracy,"

"Today, Under Secretary Victoria Nuland met with Nepal’s top leaders and discussed the country’s incredible democratic journey over the past decade. She commended Nepal on its recent free and fair election, noting Nepal’s peaceful transition of power is an example for the world," writes U.S. Embassy, Nepal face book."

"We are honored to welcome a distinguished diplomat and Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland. A U.S. diplomat for 33 years, Under Secretary Nuland has held numerous high-level positions under Presidents Biden, Obama, and Bush. During her visit to Nepal, she will meet with government officials to highlight our strong bilateral relationship and experience Nepal’s unique cultural heritage that we have been proud to support."

"I’m thrilled to welcome to Nepal distinguished diplomat Victoria Nuland. Our historic ties with Nepal are strengthened through high-level exchanges. The Under Secretary will meet with Nepal’s top leaders and discuss economic security, diplomatic resilience, and more. Swagat cha!"- Ambassador Thompson

Nepalese Leaders.

"Rt. Hon. Prime Minister, Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal ´Prachanda’ received US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, H.E. Ms. Victoria Nuland at Baluwatar this morning. "Various matters related to bilateral cooperation and other issues of mutual interests were discussed,"PMO Nepal in its tweets.

"US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, H.E. Ms Victoria Nuland paid a courtesy call on Hon. Foreign Minister @bimalarp today. On the occasion, both sides discussed various matters of mutual interest in bilateral & multilateral cooperation." MOFA in tweet.

"Had a wonderful meeting with US Under Secretary @UnderSecStateP. We discussed ways to further strengthen our bilateral relationship and cooperation in democracy, development, and good governance. "I thanked her for the US's continued support for Nepal, which is greatly appreciated," tweets former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.