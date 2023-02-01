COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 02Positive Cases And 03 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 02Positive Cases And 03 Recoveries

Feb. 1, 2023, 6:54 p.m.

With 02 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1001,102.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 573 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 02 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1777 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours one is detected positive.

Currently, there are 18 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 18 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 3 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,059 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,020.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Secretary Paudyal Held Talks With The Netherlands Officials
Feb 01, 2023
IFC Appointed Riccardo Puliti As Its New Regional Vice President For Asia And The Pacific
Feb 01, 2023
Japan Hands Over Medical Equipment To Kirtipur Eye Hospital
Feb 01, 2023
Foreign Minister Paudyal To Attend 75h Independence Day Celebrations Of Sri Lanka
Feb 01, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Bagmati And Gandaki Province
Feb 01, 2023

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 2 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
WHO Extends COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Of International Concern For Three More Months By Agencies 1 day, 20 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 3 Positive Cases And 2 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 6 Positive Cases And 2 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
China Reports Over 6,300 COVID-19 Patients Died In The Week Through Thursday By Agencies 3 days, 19 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 0 Positive Cases And 5 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Has Already Had Great Success Protecting Its Wildlife: MAHESHWAR DHAKAL, Ph.D. By Keshab Poudel Feb 01, 2023
Foreign Secretary Paudyal Held Talks With The Netherlands Officials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2023
IFC Appointed Riccardo Puliti As Its New Regional Vice President For Asia And The Pacific By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2023
Japan Hands Over Medical Equipment To Kirtipur Eye Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2023
Foreign Minister Paudyal To Attend 75h Independence Day Celebrations Of Sri Lanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2023
Finance Ministry Cut The Budget Of Purchasing Newspapers And Printing Under its Austerity Measures By Agencies Feb 01, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75