COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 02Positive Cases And 03 Recoveries

With 02 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1001,102.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 573 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 02 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1777 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours one is detected positive.

Currently, there are 18 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 18 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 3 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,059 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,020.